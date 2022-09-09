HN TV: Hawkeyes Prepared for CyHawk Showdown

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa's winning streak against rival Iowa State has reached six games. It's tied for the second longest victory run in series history.

The Hawkeyes will go for seven in a row Saturday when they play host to the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. The game can be seen on BTN beginning at 3 p.m. CT.

Earlier this week, some of the Iowa players talked about the matchup and what they expect.

Watch what they had to say in this HN TV video: