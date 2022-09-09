Skip to main content
HN TV: Hawkeyes Prepared for CyHawk Showdown

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during a game against Iowa State on Sept. 11, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Players Preview Saturday's Matchup with Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa's winning streak against rival Iowa State has reached six games. It's tied for the second longest victory run in series history. 

The Hawkeyes will go for seven in a row Saturday when they play host to the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. The game can be seen on BTN beginning at 3 p.m. CT. 

Earlier this week, some of the Iowa players talked about the matchup and what they expect. 

Watch what they had to say in this HN TV video: 

