HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews

HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player InterviewsSpencer Petras, Monte Pottebaum, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce IV, Gavin Williams Meet with Media TuesdayAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jul 12, 2022Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras speaks with the media on July 12, 2022 at the team complex in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Spencer Petras, Monte Pottebaum, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce IV, Gavin Williams Meet with Media TuesdayScroll to ContinueRead MoreKirk Ferentz on Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List4 hours agoCampbell, Moss Land on Athlon's Preseason All-American 1st Team4 hours agoHawkeyes Add Kahlil Tate to '23 Class6 hours agoIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes