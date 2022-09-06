HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 9-6-22

Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman speaks with reporters on Sept. 6, 2022 at the football facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)HN TV: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 9-6-22Spencer Petras, Mason Richman, Arland Bruce IV Meet with Media TuesdayAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Sep 6, 2022 3:18 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreTory Taylor B1G Special Team Player of WeekSep 5, 2022 11:05 AM EDTPhoto Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-SDSU GameSep 4, 2022 1:18 PM EDTHN TV: Sights, Sounds Opener at KinnickSep 4, 2022 11:15 AM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes