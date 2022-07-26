Skip to main content
HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Visits with Iowa Media

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right) poses with commissioner Kevin Warren during Big Ten Media Day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Visits with Iowa Media

Hawkeye Coach Answers Questions from Local Reporters Tuesday in Indy
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kevin Warren, Kirk Ferentz
Football

Kirk Ferentz Gives Latest Hawkeyes

By John Bohnenkamp5 minutes ago
Josh Dix
Basketball

Josh Dix Working Way Back from Serious Injury

By Rick BrownJul 21, 2022 10:55 AM EDT
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Focused on Impacting Iowa Basketball

By Rick BrownJul 20, 2022 8:21 PM EDT
Duncan Davitt
Spring Sports

Iowa's Davitt Picked by Rays, Beutel Signs UDA Deal with White Sox

By Iowa Sports InformationJul 20, 2022 10:35 AM EDT
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Fran McCaffery's Keegan Murray Analysis Spot on So Far

By Rick BrownJul 20, 2022 10:12 AM EDT
Arland Bruce IV
Football

Johnson, Bruce IV Raising Stakes in '22

By John BohnenkampJul 20, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
Connor McCaffery
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Practice

By Rob HoweJul 19, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Fran McCaffery Press Conference

By Rob HoweJul 19, 2022 6:02 PM EDT