Hudson Parliament Talks Hawkeye Offer
Hudson Parliament arrived at Iowa's camp Tuesday with a purpose: Proving he could play on the Hawkeyes offensive line.
He did just that.
The Brandon (SD) Valley High standout attended an Iowa game last fall and returned to campus for a February junior day. He's been building a relationship with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett, who delivered the good news.
"Coach Barnett said “you are who I thought you were”. He was referring to when he first watched my film and saw me in person when I was at a junior day in February," Parliament told HN about the moment he received his Iowa offer.
Parliament spoke with HN after his junior day visit. He talked then about how much he admired the Hawkeyes.
"This was one I really wanted, and it felt great," he said enthusiastically. "Iowa has a winning culture and proven record of guys who play on Sundays."
Parliament (6-4, 295) enjoyed working with the Iowa coaches at camp. The junior received a feel for what it would be like he were to become a Hawkeye.
"Getting physical in pads and feeling the juices flow got me fired up," he said.
Since May 17, Parliament has reported scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, South Dakota, Miami (OH), North Dakota State, Iowa State, Nebraska and Central Michigan. Oregon, Alabama, Kansas and others have reached out to him.
247Sports ranks Parliament as the top player in South Dakota for '26. The scouting service sees him as the No. 31 defensive lineman nationally in the cycle.