Incredible Stat Reveals How Dominant Iowa's Kaleb Johnson Has Been
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been one of the most dominant players in the country early on in 2024.
Through his first four games, Johnson has racked up 685 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while averaging a robust 8.4 yards per carry.
But just how phenomenal has Johnson been?
An amazing stat posted by Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports outlines it.
Fornelli published a piece discussing the "explosive rush rate" of all running backs in college football, and only two halfbacks with more than 50 carries had a higher rate than Johnson.
None have had more than 70 rushing attempts, and Johnson has 82.
So, when taking sample size into account, there has really not been a more explosive running back in the nation than Johnson through the first month of the season.
Most recently, Jackson rattled off 206 yards and three touchdowns in Iowa's Week 4 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The 21-year-old has registered well over 100 rushing yards in each of his first four games, with his lowest mark coming at 119 yards versus Illinois State in the season opener.
With the Hawkeyes' aerial attack laboring thanks to some poor quarterback play, Johnson has saved the team's offense and is one of the primary reasons why Iowa is 3-1.
Of course, the Hawkeyes will need more than just Johnson. They cannot solely rely on him over the course of the entire 2024 campaign, but he has certainly done a fine job carrying them thus far.
Iowa will have a bye this week before taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 5.