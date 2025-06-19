Iowa 2026 TE Target Puts Hawkeyes in Top Three
The Iowa Hawkeyes remain in the mix for one of their top offensive targets in the 2026 class.
On Wednesday, On3 reported that three-star tight end Preston Fryzel has narrowed his list down to three and set a commitment date.
Fryzel holds close to 30 offers and has set a top three of Notre Dame, Miami, and Iowa. The 6-foot-4 tight end will announce his decision on June 23.
Fryzel has previously visited both Notre Dame and Miami. He includes Iowa in the mix while also showing interest to Cincinnati, Duke, Minnesota, and Pitt before his latest announcement.
The Central Catholic tight end hauled in 43 catches for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns during his team's run to a state championship during his junior year. Fryzel is currently one of the top tight ends remaining in the class.
Fryzel is currently ranked as the 29th overall player in Ohio and 39th tight end nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. Fryzel would fit into the plans for the Hawkeyes right away.
Iowa has worked this offseason to improve on the offensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes have been one of the top defensive teams in the nation but the offense has not caught up. Warren Ruggiero joined the offensive staff as an analyst to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Iowa also brought in Mark Gronowski this offseason. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements to the offense right away.