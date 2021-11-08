Iowa in Thick of Wild West Mix

After a come-from-behind 23-20 victory over Penn State in a Top Five duel on Oct. 9 at electric Kinnick Stadium, history sacked Iowa’s football team once again.

Gone was a Top 10 ranking, control of the Big Ten’s West Division and confidence in the offense.

That 6-0 start and a No. 2 national ranking was put to the test by three straight nemesis games: Purdue, at Wisconsin, at Northwestern.

The Boilermakers had won three of the last four meetings entering this season’s contest, and added to their dominance with a 24-7 victory at suddenly-quiet Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin had won four of the previous five meetings with the Hawkeyes and took advantage of several Iowa miscues to pile up a 27-7 victory at Camp Randall.

And then came Northwestern, winners of four of the last five in the series. The Wildcats came into the game with a defense that had been extremely generous against the run and took the Hawkeyes the distance. Iowa’s 17-12 white knucker of a victory included some compelling developments.

Alex Padilla came off the bench to replace an injured Spencer Petras at quarterback and threw the ball well in the first extended duty of his career. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards. And two freshmen he had thrown to plenty of times in practice had big games. Keegan Johnson was targeted 11 times, and had five catches for 68 yards. That included 17 and 26-yard connections between the two on Padilla’s first series, major factors in Iowa’s first touchdown drive of the game.

Arland Bruce IV had three catches for 30 yards. He scored the Hawkeyes’ only other touchdown on a 10-yard run in the second quarter, thanks to his athleticism and the road grader blocking of fullback Monte Pottebaum. Johnson has 13 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown this season. Bruce has 14 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Padilla puts some zip on the ball, and showed a knack for finding receivers in tight windows. He missed several times, once to Johnson in the left flat that would have resulted in a first down and another on a crossing pattern to Tyrone Tracy Jr. that had big play written all over it. Tyler Goodson finished with 141 yards and a score on the ground, but consistent offensive production remains an issue heading into the final three regular-season games. The defense added three more interceptions, giving Phil Parker’s unit 19 for the season. Dane Belton had two picks, tying him with Riley Moss for the team lead with four. Moss missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

Jemari Harris had his first career interception, and became the 10th Iowa player to record a pick this season.

Iowa’s defense was solid again, though some poor tackling at key moments helped Northwestern stick around to the bitter end. There was a rare special teams breakdown with a blocked punt that led to a field goal. And the officiating was more inconsistent than Iowa’s offense. Both coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern were beside themselves on occasion over calls, and rightfully so.

So now we move on to a flip of the script. Iowa has been the nemesis to the next three opponents - Minnesota at a sold out Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 20 and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Black Friday.

Iowa hasn’t lost to either Minnesota or Illinois at Kinnick since 1999, when Ferentz’s first team finished 1-10. Two members of his current staff, special teams coach LeVar Woods and running backs coach Ladell Betts, played in those 1999 games - a 25-21 victory by the 17th-ranked Gophers and a 40-24 victory by Illinois.

Betts rushed for 77 yards in 19 carries in the loss to Minnesota, and had a 7-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Scott Mullen. Woods had eight tackles. Iowa had a chance to pull off the upset. But on a fourth-and-goal play from the Minnesota 3 with 12 seconds remaining, Mullen’s pass to Scott Barton in the end zone was tipped away by linebacker Sean Hoffman. Betts also had 140 yards rushing in 16 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run, against Illinois in 1999.

Ron Turner was the Illinois coach in 1999. Ron Zook, Tim Beckman and Lovie Smith never won at Kinnick. First-year coach Bret Bielema, who lettered at Iowa from 1989-1992, has won as the head coach at Wisconsin. Glen Mason was the Minnesota coach in 1999. Since then, Tim Brewster, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys and now P.J. Fleck have not won at Kinnick. The Hawkeyes have won four straight games at Memorial Stadium, and six in a row in the series. Nebraska’s last victory was a 37-34 overtime triumph in 2014. A game, quite frankly, that Iowa gave away because of poor special teams play.

The Hawkeyes have won six in a row against Minnesota, their longest streak in the 114-game series. The Gophers have lost their last nine games at Kinnick. Iowa has won a record seven straight in the series with Illinois, including six straight at Kinnick. The only Illinois victory in the past 13 meets came in Champaign in 2008, 27-24.

Minnesota had control of the West heading into play Saturday, but gave it away with a 14-6 loss at home to Illinois. The Gophers, Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue are now all tied at 4-2. Illinois has defeated ranked teams in its last two road games, at Penn State and Minnesota, but lost at home to Rutgers in between. Now 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the West, Illinois still has a chance to make it to a bowl game.The Illini are off this week.

Illinois won at Minnesota even though quarterback Brandon Peters threw just nine passes, completing seven for 80 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown ran for 150 yards in 33 carries and the Illinois defense recorded six sacks and two interceptions.

Nebraska, 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the West, has no chance for a bowl game. Scott Frost, in his fourth season, has had a team that hasn’t been able to get over the hump. The Cornhuskers’ losses include 23-20 at Michigan State in overtime, 32-29 to Michigan, 28-23 to Purdue, 30-23 to Minnesota, 26-17 to Ohio State and 23-16 at Oklahoma.

Bo Pelini was fired after the Cornhuskers’ overtime victory at Iowa in 2014. Now, there are questions about whether or not Frost will get a fifth season to turn around the fortunes at his alma mater, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2012.