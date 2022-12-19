Skip to main content
Iowa Flips Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois

Iowa Flips Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois

'23 Defensive Back Visits Hawkeyes During Weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa Football added its 21st known verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Monday. Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis announced he had switched his Eastern Illinois pledge to the Hawkeyes. 

Davis played quarterback for Princeton (IL) High. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception, according to MaxPreps.com. He rushed for 766 yards (9.0 YPC) and 17 scores. Defensively, he picked off eight passes and delivered 27 solo tackles. 

Eastern Illinois received a verbal commitment from Davis (6-2, 180) on Sept. 6. He visited Iowa this past weekend, picked up an offer and changed his pledge. He camped with the Hawkeyes back in June. 

Davis shows excellent athleticism on his film and lists himself as his state's '22 Class 2A high jump champion. He also stands out in basketball, where he dunks with ease

You can watch Davis' senior football highlights HERE

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seth Anderson

Seth Anderson Recaps Iowa Football Visit

Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa Women Overcome UNI

Isaiah McMorris

Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago

Anterio Thompson, DT, Iowa Western/Dubuque Hempstead

Kade Pieper, OL, Norfolk (NE) Catholic

Kamari Moulton, RB, Florida

Jarriett Buie, WR, Florida

Dayton Howard, WR, Missouri

Teegan Davis, DB, Illinois 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Seth Anderson
Football

Seth Anderson Recaps Iowa Football Visit

By Rob Howe
Iowa Women's Basketball
Basketball

Iowa Women Overcome UNI

By Iowa Sports Information
Isaiah McMorris
Football

Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer

By Rob Howe
Filip Rebraca
Basketball

Watch: Hawkeye Hoops Players SEMO Postgame

By Rob Howe
Fran McCaffery
Basketball

Watch: Fran McCaffery SEMO Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Payton Sandfort
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Rolls Over SEMO

By John Bohnenkamp
Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Kaevon Merriweather Opts Out of Music City

By Rob Howe
Iowa Basketball Starters
Basketball

Hawkeyes Healing During Finals Break

By John Bohnenkamp