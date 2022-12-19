Iowa Flips Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois

Iowa Football added its 21st known verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Monday. Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis announced he had switched his Eastern Illinois pledge to the Hawkeyes.

Davis played quarterback for Princeton (IL) High. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception, according to MaxPreps.com. He rushed for 766 yards (9.0 YPC) and 17 scores. Defensively, he picked off eight passes and delivered 27 solo tackles.

Eastern Illinois received a verbal commitment from Davis (6-2, 180) on Sept. 6. He visited Iowa this past weekend, picked up an offer and changed his pledge. He camped with the Hawkeyes back in June.

Davis shows excellent athleticism on his film and lists himself as his state's '22 Class 2A high jump champion. He also stands out in basketball, where he dunks with ease.

You can watch Davis' senior football highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago

Anterio Thompson, DT, Iowa Western/Dubuque Hempstead

Kade Pieper, OL, Norfolk (NE) Catholic

Kamari Moulton, RB, Florida

Jarriett Buie, WR, Florida

Dayton Howard, WR, Missouri

Teegan Davis, DB, Illinois