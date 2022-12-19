Iowa Flips Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois
Iowa Football added its 21st known verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Monday. Illinois defensive back Teegan Davis announced he had switched his Eastern Illinois pledge to the Hawkeyes.
Davis played quarterback for Princeton (IL) High. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception, according to MaxPreps.com. He rushed for 766 yards (9.0 YPC) and 17 scores. Defensively, he picked off eight passes and delivered 27 solo tackles.
Eastern Illinois received a verbal commitment from Davis (6-2, 180) on Sept. 6. He visited Iowa this past weekend, picked up an offer and changed his pledge. He camped with the Hawkeyes back in June.
Davis shows excellent athleticism on his film and lists himself as his state's '22 Class 2A high jump champion. He also stands out in basketball, where he dunks with ease.
You can watch Davis' senior football highlights HERE.
2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments
Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)
Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado
Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)
Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey
Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)
Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana
John Nestor, DB, Chicago
Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)
Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois
Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana
Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)
Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis
Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit
Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago
Anterio Thompson, DT, Iowa Western/Dubuque Hempstead
Kade Pieper, OL, Norfolk (NE) Catholic
Kamari Moulton, RB, Florida
Jarriett Buie, WR, Florida
Dayton Howard, WR, Missouri
Teegan Davis, DB, Illinois