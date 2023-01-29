Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth

Iowa added another piece to its offensive line Sunday when Miami (Ohio) graduate transfer Rust Feth announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Feth (6-5, 304) started for the last two seasons at center and guard. He played for current Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett with the Redhawks.

Iowa added offensive lineman Daijon Parker from Division II Saginaw Valley State earlier this month. He had verbally committed to Virginia in December before flipping to the Hawkeyes.

Feth announced he was leaving Miami with one year of eligibility remaining on Jan. 23. He announced scholarship offers from Iowa, Purdue, West Virginia and Ohio after doing so.

Feth earned second-team all-MAC laurels this past season. He also landed on the conference's all-academic squad.