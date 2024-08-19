Iowa Football Announces Leadership Council

Inside The Hawkeyes

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) and offensive lineman Rusty Feth (60) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and offensive lineman Nick DeJong (56) and offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) look on during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football program has named 16 players to the 2024 Player Council, it was announced Monday by Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

 

The group includes seven sixth-year players, seven fifth-year seniors, one senior and one junior. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.

 

The group consists of sixth-year student-athletes Sebastian Castro, Nick DeJong, Kyler Fisher, Jermari Harris, Nick Jackson, Cade McNamara and Quinn Schulte, fifth-year seniors Yahya Black, Deontae Craig, Jay Higgins, Ethan Hurkett, Logan Jones, Luke Lachey and Mason Richman, senior Luke Elkin and junior Addison Ostrenga.

 

The Hawkeyes open the 2024 season Aug. 31, hosting Illinois State at 11 a.m. (CT) inside Kinnick Stadium.  The game is sold out.

 

2024 Iowa Football Player Council

 

Name                                   Year      Hometown

Yahya Black                       Sr.          Marshall, Minn.

Sebastian Castro           Gr.          Oak Lawn, Ill.

Deontae Craig                  Sr.          Fort Wayne, Ind.

Nick DeJong                      Gr.          Pella, Iowa

Luke Elkin                           Sr.          Neenah, Wis.

Kyler Fisher                       Gr.          Farnhamville, Iowa

Jermari Harris                  Gr.          Chicago, Ill.

Jay Higgins                         Sr.          Indianapolis, Ind.

Ethan Hurkett                  Sr.          Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Nick Jackson                    Gr.          Atlanta, Ga.

Logan Jones                      Sr.          Council Bluffs, Iowa

Luke Lachey                     Sr.          Columbus, Ohio

Cade McNamara           Gr.          Reno, Nev.

Addison Ostrenga          Jr.            Sun Prairie, Wis.

Mason Richman             Sr.          Leawood, Kan.

Quinn Schulte                 Gr.          Cedar Rapids, Iowa

