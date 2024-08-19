Iowa Football Announces Leadership Council
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football program has named 16 players to the 2024 Player Council, it was announced Monday by Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.
The group includes seven sixth-year players, seven fifth-year seniors, one senior and one junior. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.
The group consists of sixth-year student-athletes Sebastian Castro, Nick DeJong, Kyler Fisher, Jermari Harris, Nick Jackson, Cade McNamara and Quinn Schulte, fifth-year seniors Yahya Black, Deontae Craig, Jay Higgins, Ethan Hurkett, Logan Jones, Luke Lachey and Mason Richman, senior Luke Elkin and junior Addison Ostrenga.
The Hawkeyes open the 2024 season Aug. 31, hosting Illinois State at 11 a.m. (CT) inside Kinnick Stadium. The game is sold out.
2024 Iowa Football Player Council
Name Year Hometown
Yahya Black Sr. Marshall, Minn.
Sebastian Castro Gr. Oak Lawn, Ill.
Deontae Craig Sr. Fort Wayne, Ind.
Nick DeJong Gr. Pella, Iowa
Luke Elkin Sr. Neenah, Wis.
Kyler Fisher Gr. Farnhamville, Iowa
Jermari Harris Gr. Chicago, Ill.
Jay Higgins Sr. Indianapolis, Ind.
Ethan Hurkett Sr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Nick Jackson Gr. Atlanta, Ga.
Logan Jones Sr. Council Bluffs, Iowa
Luke Lachey Sr. Columbus, Ohio
Cade McNamara Gr. Reno, Nev.
Addison Ostrenga Jr. Sun Prairie, Wis.
Mason Richman Sr. Leawood, Kan.
Quinn Schulte Gr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa