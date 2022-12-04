Skip to main content
Iowa Football Headed to Music City Bowl

Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) and Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) walk off the field prior to the start of the Music City Bowl between the Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Hawkeyes Facing Kentucky on New Year's Eve in Nashville
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa experienced disappointment two years ago when its Music City Bowl matchup against Missouri was canceled due to COVID. The Hawkeyes found out Sunday they'd get another opportunity in Nashville. 

Iowa (7-5) will be facing Kentucky from the SEC at 11 a.m. CT on New Year's Eve at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It's the Hawkeyes first-ever appearance in the Music City Bowl. 

They're bowl eligible for a 10th consecutive season. Iowa is 3-5 during that stretch with the Music City not being played in '20. 

Iowa and Kentucky met in last year's Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats won, 20-17, in the only meeting between the programs. 

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

