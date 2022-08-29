Skip to main content
Iowa Football Names 23 Players to Council

(Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

12 Seniors, 6 Juniors, 5 Sophomores Comprise Hawkeye Leadership Group

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa football program has named 23 players to the 2022 Player Council. Moon Family head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the group Monday.

The group includes 12 seniors, six juniors and five sophomores. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.

The 12 seniors include Seth Benson, Jack Campbell, Joe Evans, Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss, Spencer Petras, Monte Pottebaum, Nico Ragaini, Terry Roberts, Noah Shannon and John Waggoner. Junior members of the group include Kyler Fisher, Jermari Harris, Jay Higgins, Logan Lee, Alex Padilla and Tory Taylor. Sophomore members are Arland Bruce, IV, Connor Colby, Cooper DeJean, Mason Richman and Gavin Williams.

The Hawkeyes open the season Saturday, hosting South Dakota State (11:05 a.m., FS1).

The 2022 Hawkeye Leadership Group includes:

Seth Benson LB Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D.

Arland Bruce, IV WR So. Olathe, Kan.

Jack Campbell LB Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa

Connor Colby OL So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cooper DeJean DB So. Odebolt, Iowa

Joe Evans DE Sr. Ames, Iowa

Kyler Fisher LB Jr. Farnhamville, Iowa

Jermari Harris DB Jr. Chicago, Ill.

Jay Higgins LB Jr. Indianapolis, Ind.

Sam LaPorta TE Sr. Highland, Ill.

Logan Lee DL Jr. Orion, Ill.

Kaevon Merriweather DB Sr. Belleville, Mich.

Riley Moss DB Sr. Ankeny, Iowa

Alex Padilla QB Jr. Greenwood Village, Colo.

Spencer Petras QB Sr. San Rafael, Calif.

Monte Pottebaum FB Sr. Larchwood, Iowa

Nico Ragaini WR Sr. East Haven, Conn.

Mason Richman OL So. Leawood, Kan.

Terry Roberts DB Sr. Erie, Pa.

Noah Shannon DL Sr. Aurora, Ill.

Tory Taylor P Jr. Melbourne, Australia

John Waggoner DL Sr. Des Moines, Iowa

Gavin Williams RB So. Altoona, Iowa

