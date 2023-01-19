Iowa Football Offers Christian Pierce

When you field one of the nation's top defenses annually, you turn heads. That reach includes the recruiting trail.

Doors open early and often for Iowa Football when it comes to prospects on that side of the ball. It's the case with standout 2025 Illinois linebacker Christian Pierce, who reported a Hawkeye scholarship offer on Wednesday.

"I was very grateful to receive an offer from Iowa for their obvious success throughout the years. Also, their defense is very dominant," he told HN.

The 6-foot, 215-pound recruit from Oak Lawn (IL) Brother Rice High also claims offers from Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Akron already. His older brother, Trey Pierce, is a Michigan recruit in the '23 class.

Christian Pierce racked up 100 tackles as a sophomore in '22. He broke up three passes and recorded a safety.

You can watch Pierce in action HERE.

With a Hawkeye offer in hand, Pierce will begin researching the team and university.

"I'm not very familiar with the Iowa program just yet, but I plan to get to know the coaches and a little bit more about the program," he said.

Pierce has not planned an Iowa visit but hopes to get an up-close look at some point.

"I would like to know more about the campus life in Iowa. I'm very excited to see the campus," he said.

Pierce plans on studying Kinesiology in college. With two years of high school remaining, he's taking his time with the recruiting process.

"Right now, I'm trying to get to know the schools and grow connections with the coaches and just soak everything in," he said.