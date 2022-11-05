Skip to main content
Iowa Football Picks Up Commitment from Kade Pieper

'23 Norfolk (NE) Catholic DL Kade Pieper visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 29, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Nebraska O-Lineman Joins Hawkeyes' '23 Class
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kade Pieper didn't need much time to decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. The Norfolk (NE) Catholic offensive lineman picked up an Iowa Football scholarship offer this week and verbally committed on Friday, according to his social media

Iowa is up to 19 verbal commitments in the '23 cycle after also picking up a commitment from Florida running back Kamari Moulton Friday. 

"I'm blessed to announce my scholarship offer and commitment to the University of Iowa," Pieper wrote in his post. "I would like to thank God for blessing me with the gifts and talents to make this possible. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, friends and family for helping me through this process." 

Pieper (6-3, 240) de-committed from North Dakota State on Thursday. He also reported offers from North Dakota and South Dakota. 

Iowa played host to Pieper on an official visit for its game against Northwestern last weekend. 

You can watch Pieper's midseason highlights HERE

