Skip to main content
Iowa Football Players Kick Off NIL Club

Iowa Football Players Kick Off NIL Club

A Limited Amount of Hawkeye Fans Can Benefit from Supporting Student-Athletes

A Limited Amount of Hawkeye Fans Can Benefit from Supporting Student-Athletes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa fans have wondered when an NIL Collective would kick off for them to support the program. That happened on Wednesday. 

The Iowa Football Players announced The Iowa City NIL Club Wednesday on social media channels. The group's website state's that its mission is to "support the players and unlock unprecedented access to in-person and digital experiences centered around Iowa football players."

A large number of current Hawkeye players invited fans to join their mission and connect with them. 

The collective offered up an attractive giveaway Wednesday, showing fans how they can benefit from joining it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The collective announced that there are a limited number of access passes to the club. Not all fans will be able to join if the cap is reached. 

Benefits include in-person tailgates and meet-and-greets with players on the team. Owners of ICNC access passes receive exclusive merchandise that shows the players and other fans that they're part of the club.

The group states that the Iowa City NIL Club is here to stay and 2022 Access Pass owners will get preferential access to all facets of the ICNC moving forward.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

ad57a250-tristan-spurlock-4
Basketball

Tristan Spurlock Joins Iowa Basketball Staff

By Iowa Sports Information39 minutes ago
Zach Ortwerth
Football

Zach Ortwerth Commits to Hawkeyes

By Rob HoweJul 4, 2022
Basketball Herky
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Matching Up with Seton Hall

By Iowa Sports InformationJul 1, 2022
137A1920
Football

Iowa Football Lands Kadyn Proctor

By Rob HoweJun 30, 2022
Basketball Herky
Basketball

Hawkeyes Hoping to Build on Recent Success

By Rick BrownJun 30, 2022
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Patrick McCaffery Focused on Consistency

By John BohnenkampJun 29, 2022
Kinnick Stadium
Football

Iowa Football Updates Future Schedules

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 29, 2022
Riley Moss
Football

Riley Moss Earns Pre-Season Camp All-American Honors

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 29, 2022