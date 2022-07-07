Iowa Football Players Kick Off NIL Club

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa fans have wondered when an NIL Collective would kick off for them to support the program. That happened on Wednesday.

The Iowa Football Players announced The Iowa City NIL Club Wednesday on social media channels. The group's website state's that its mission is to "support the players and unlock unprecedented access to in-person and digital experiences centered around Iowa football players."

A large number of current Hawkeye players invited fans to join their mission and connect with them.

The collective offered up an attractive giveaway Wednesday, showing fans how they can benefit from joining it.

The collective announced that there are a limited number of access passes to the club. Not all fans will be able to join if the cap is reached.

Benefits include in-person tailgates and meet-and-greets with players on the team. Owners of ICNC access passes receive exclusive merchandise that shows the players and other fans that they're part of the club.

The group states that the Iowa City NIL Club is here to stay and 2022 Access Pass owners will get preferential access to all facets of the ICNC moving forward.