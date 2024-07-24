Iowa Football Releases Pre-Camp Two-Deep
Iowa’s 2-deep football depth chart contained few surprises on Wednesday.
Cade McNamara, as expected, was No. 1 at quarterback. McNamara missed the final nine games of last season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.
Marco Lainez was listed at No. 2 at QB. Brendan Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern in the spring, was at No. 3.
Some other notables:
• Kaleb Brown is listed at No. 1 at one of the wide receiver spots. Brown was arrested for OWI in late June.
• Luke Lachey is No. 1 at tight end. Lachey was hurt in the third game of last season and missed the rest of the season.
• Drew Stevens is No. 1 at kicker. Stevens was 18-of-26 in field goals last season. Rhys Dakin is No. 1 at punter.
A look at the No. 1s at each position:
OFFENSE
WR — Jarriett Buie, Seth Anderson, Kaleb Brown.
OL — Mason Richman (LT), Beau Stephens (LG), Logan Jones (C), Connor Colby (RG), Gennings Dunker (RT)
QB — Cade McNamara
TE — Luke Lachey
RB — Leshon Williams
FB — Hayden Large
DEFENSE
DL — Deontae Craig (LE), Aaron Graves (LT), Yahya Black (RT), Ethan Hurkett (RE)
LB — Sebastian Castro (CASH), Kyler Fisher (LEO), Jay Higgins (MLB), Nick Jackson (WLB)
DB — John Nestor (LCB), Xavier Nwankpa (SS), Quinn Schulte (FS), Jermari Harris (RCB)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Drew Stevens
P — Rhys Dakin
Snapper — Luke Elkin