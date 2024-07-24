Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football Releases Pre-Camp Two-Deep

Hawkeyes Have Outline Heading August Workouts 

John Bohnenkamp

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa’s 2-deep football depth chart contained few surprises on Wednesday.

Cade McNamara, as expected, was No. 1 at quarterback. McNamara missed the final nine games of last season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.

Marco Lainez was listed at No. 2 at QB. Brendan Sullivan, who transferred from Northwestern in the spring, was at No. 3.

Some other notables:

• Kaleb Brown is listed at No. 1 at one of the wide receiver spots. Brown was arrested for OWI in late June.

• Luke Lachey is No. 1 at tight end. Lachey was hurt in the third game of last season and missed the rest of the season.

• Drew Stevens is No. 1 at kicker. Stevens was 18-of-26 in field goals last season. Rhys Dakin is No. 1 at punter.

 

A look at the No. 1s at each position:

OFFENSE

WR — Jarriett Buie, Seth Anderson, Kaleb Brown.

OL — Mason Richman (LT), Beau Stephens (LG), Logan Jones (C), Connor Colby (RG), Gennings Dunker (RT)

QB — Cade McNamara

TE — Luke Lachey

RB — Leshon Williams

FB — Hayden Large

DEFENSE

DL — Deontae Craig (LE), Aaron Graves (LT), Yahya Black (RT), Ethan Hurkett (RE)

LB — Sebastian Castro (CASH), Kyler Fisher (LEO), Jay Higgins (MLB), Nick Jackson (WLB)

DB — John Nestor (LCB), Xavier Nwankpa (SS), Quinn Schulte (FS), Jermari Harris (RCB)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Drew Stevens

P — Rhys Dakin

Snapper — Luke Elkin

