IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football is losing two defenders to the transfer portal early this week. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and Reggie Bracy, a defensive back, are looking for new schools.

Bracy announced his decision on social media, Monday. Seth Jacobs, father of Jestin, told HN Tuesday morning that his son was headed into the portal.

Jacobs (6-4, 238) began 2022 on the Butkus Award Watch List following a sophomore season that saw him total 53 tackles (33 solo, .5 for loss) with three passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception in 14 starts. An injury limited him to just two contests this fall.

Jacobs, a junior, received NFL buzz beginning last season, potentially setting himself up for a decision about April's draft had he been healthy in '22. Iowa linebacker coach Seth Wallace said in early October that he expected Jacobs back with the Hawkeyes next fall.

Bracy, a junior, appeared in 10 games in '22, mostly as a key member of the special teams. He played in 22 contests as a Hawkeye, accumulating 10 tackles with a pass defended.

Iowa turned in a recruiting coup when it landed Jacobs, topping home-state Ohio State and others for the All-American Bowl participant's services. Bracy, from Alabama, chose the Hawkeyes ahead of Indiana.