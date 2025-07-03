Iowa Hawkeyes 2025 Schedule Lands in the Middle of Big Ten
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be a difficult matchup for each team in the Big Ten this season.
Iowa hopes to enter the season with an improved offense in 2025 after taking big steps last year. If the defense stays at an elite level, all will be fine in Iowa City.
With that being said, how difficult will the road for Iowa be this season?
According to Phil Steele, the Hawkeyes are right in the middle of the conference in terms of schedule difficulty.
"The Hawkeyes will have their classic showdown against Iowa State in Week 2, which is by far the hardest game in their non-conference schedule. Their Big Ten slate is where everything picks up, as they’ll face Indiana, Penn State, Oregon and USC in Los Angeles."- Phil Steele
The non-conference schedule for Iowa includes a rivalry showdown with in-state foe Iowa State. The Big Ten gauntlet begins with a Friday night game against Rutgers.
Iowa will take on Indiana, Penn State, and Oregon at home this season. The Hawkeyes will be on the road for battles with Wisconsin and USC.
There are wins on the schedule for Iowa this season. If the offense continues to take steps forward, there could be many.
"Iowa has an offense, as of 2024." Steele write. "Will that continue in 2025? It’s anyone’s guess, but Kirk Ferentz does always seem to get the most out of his teams. At the worst, they’ll be a tough matchup for each of their opponents once again inside the Big Ten."