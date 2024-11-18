Iowa Hawkeyes QB Receives Brutal Injury News
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan will miss the remainder of the regular season due to an ankle injury he suffered during his team's loss to the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, via John Steppe of The Gazette.
Cade McNamara will start in Sullivan's place when Iowa faces the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday.
Sullivan replaced McNamara as the starter midway trhough the Hawkeyes' win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 26 and immediately provided the team with a spark thanks to his ability to get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs.
However, Sullivan's lack of arm talent proved to be a major issue, and against UCLA, he had gone just 6-for-9 with 157 yards and a couple of interceptions before going down with the injury.
Truthfully speaking, there probably would have been a good chance that Sullivan would have gotten benched even if he had not gotten hurt. He was replaced by Jackson Stratton for the remainder of that contest with McNamara still being sidelined due to a concussion.
Sullivan transferred over from Northwestern after last season.
The 22-year-old threw for 344 yards, a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 68.6 percent of his passes with Iowa this year. He also rushed for 144 yards and four scores.
Meanwhile, McNamara labored through eight starts, registering 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five picks. He completed just 60.5 percent of his throws and made zero impact as a rusher.
Needless to say, the Hawkeyes do not exactly have an enviable quarterback situation moving forward.