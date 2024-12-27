Iowa Hawkeyes QB Makes Bold Statement About Future
The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to have a fun quarterback competition ahead of the 2025 college football season.
After bringing in Hank Brown and being rumored to still have interest in Beau Pribula before he landed elsewhere, it's clear that Kirk Ferentz and the coaching staff want a big jump from the position.
Brendan Sullivan, who has started a couple of games this season and will be the starter in the Music City Bowl, projects to have an edge to be the team's starter in 2025.
That being said, there have been some questions about his future. With Iowa trying to bring in more quarterback talent, some have wondered if Sullivan could consider exploring the transfer portal.
With the rumors swirling around a bit, Sullivan spoke out boldly about his future.
As shared by Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register, Sullivan has made it as clear as possible that he will be back with the Hawkeyes in 2025 and is embracing the competition.
“Coach Lester’s super-transparent. That’s the name of the game these days. You’ve got to compete. If you’re scared to compete, then you shouldn’t be playing the game. I’m here. I’m staying. I’m playing for Iowa.”
Recently, Sullivan received a projection to be Iowa's starting quarterback to begin next season.
So far this season ahead of the Hawkeyes' bowl game, Sullivan has put up decent numbers. He has completed 68.6 percent of his pass attempts for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 144 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
It will be very interesting to see how Sullivan performs in the bowl game without Kaleb Johnson shouldering the majority of the offensive workload. Even with Johnson on the field, the offense has been shaky at best.
Hopefully, Sullivan can put together a strong performance and start making his case to be the starter next season. He has the talent to be a highly impactful quarterback, now he simply needs to show it on the field.
As for Sullivan, he is clearly all-in on his future with Iowa.