Iowa Hawkeyes QB Drops Bomb on Future
The Cade McNamara era has come to an end for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
McNamara has announced via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal, officially ending his stint as Iowa's quarterback.
“My last two years at the University of lowa have been an incredible journey," McNamara wrote (h/t Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register). "Through so many ups and downs, I couldn't be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences l've had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships l've built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends. "I want to specifically thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Lester, and the entire lowa Football staff for their unwavering support and wisdom. I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart."
McNamara then revealed his decision to transfer.
"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal," he wrote. "I'm looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I've been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person. I am excited to see where God takes my football journey next. Now and forever, Go Hawks!”
The 24-year-old originally transferred to Iowa from Michigan in December 2022. There was a whole lot of hype surrounding McNamara upon his arrival at Iowa City, but needless to say, he proved to be a massive disappointment.
He played in just five games during his debut campaign with the Hawkeyes before tearing his ACL, and during that time, he threw for four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 51.1 percent of his passes.
Then, through eight starts this season, McNamara totaled 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five picks, completing 60.5 percent of his throws. A concussion he sustained on Oct. 26 prematurel ended his campaign.