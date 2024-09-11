Iowa QB Cade McNamara Receives Rough Projection vs. Troy
The Iowa Hawkeyes are still feeling the pain of their Week 2 loss against the rival Iowa State Cyclones. Giving up the lead and losing in that fashion was downright heartbreaking.
Unfortunately, the loss can't be changed. However, Iowa will look to get back to winning on Saturday afternoon against Troy.
Cade McNamara had a rough outing against Iowa State. He completed just 13 of his 29 pass attempts for 99 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Obviously, he's hoping to rebound strong from that dismal performance.
While he's hoping for a strong bounce-back game this weekend, a projection has been made from him that would not be close to what he's hoping to produce.
RotoWire has revealed their projections for McNamara for this week's game against Troy.
In their projections, McNamara would complete 15 of 27 passes for 182 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. Clearly, those are not the kind of numbers that the quarterback would like to produce.
Looking ahead to this weekend's game, the Hawkeyes need to come out and make a statement. They can't afford to have any kind of struggles against Troy.
If they're going to prove that they can be a contender, they need to handle their business. Iowa should absolutely come into their Week 3 outing and dominate from start to finish.
That will start with their quarterback play. McNamara needs to come out and show that his poor game against Iowa State was a fluke. He needs to instill confidence in his teammates once again.
It will be interesting to see if he can do that. The projections are very low and he should have no problem blowing them out of the water. However, if he doesn't, there will be even more questions that the Hawkeyes have to answer.