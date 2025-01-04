Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Reveals First Impression of New QBs
Do the Iowa Hawkeyes finally have their answer at quarterback?
They are certainly hoping so, as they added former Auburn Tigers signal-caller Hank Brown via the transfer portal and also have recruit Jimmy Sullivan entering the competition.
Both quarterbacks have already participated in practice for Iowa, and offensive coordinator Tim Lester has revealed his first thoughts on his new players.
"Such a huge opportunity for them. I’m excited for both of them," Lester said, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire. "They both had ups and downs in their six days here, but they’ve definitely showed some promise."
The Hawkeyes had an absolutely miserable 2024 campaign as far as their situation under center was concerned, as Cade McNamara was a major disappointment and Brendan Sullivan—while having great legs—didn't exactly elevate the aerial attack.
But perhaps one of Brown or Jimmy Sullivan can steal the starting job in 2025.
“Smart, good feet. Hopefully just trying to build that room to have a bunch of competition in the room," Lester added. "It’s always the most important room to have good competition in, and I think we’re going to have that."
As of right now, Brendan Sullivan is probably the favorite to win the position heading into next season given that he already has experienced playing quarterback for Iowa.
However, his job certainly isn't safe, and one of the two newcomers absolutely has a chance of supplanting him.
The Hawkeyes have long been searching for a solution at quarterback. We'll see if their recent additions pay dividends.