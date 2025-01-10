Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Is Key Playoff X-Factor for Eagles
There are some former Iowa Hawkeyes stars who are still set to be playing in the NFL playoffs. One of them happens to be Philadelphia Eagles' rising star defensive back Cooper DeJean.
DeJean, who put together a strong rookie season, received a major honor by being named to the All-Rookie Defense Team. He has become an instant impact player for the Eagles.
With Philadelphia set to play host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, DeJean has become a major key X-Factor.
Throughout the course of the regular season, DeJean ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 51 tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes.
At just 21 years, DeJean looks to be a potential "next big thing" at cornerback for the Eagles.
Iowa fans knew that DeJean was going to be special. Even though teams passed over him in the 2024 NFL Draft, letting him drop all the way down to the No. 40 overall pick in the second round, there was never a doubt in the minds of Hawkeyes fans.
During his college career at Iowa, DeJean was a huge playmaker. He had the kind of skill-set that was a no-brainer to fit in the NFL.
Speaking of his college career, DeJean ended up playing three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He totaled 120 tackles, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and five tackles for loss.
In order for Philadelphia to make a deep run in the postseason, the defense will need to play strong. DeJean has become an integral part of the Eagles' secondary and will be asked to play sticky coverage and make a big play or two.
Being a rookie in the playoffs can be overwhelming for some. However, DeJean is full of confidence and is always ready to play. Nerves should not be much of an issue for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how much of an impact DeJean can make in his first playoff run. He has a very large role for a rookie and now it's time for him to show that he can continue playing at a very high level when the games mean the most.