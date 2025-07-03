Iowa Hawkeyes Earn Commitment from 2026 In-State Defensive Back
Iowa landed a commitment from an in-state defensive back on Wednesday.
Eli Robbins, a 6-0, 190-pound cornerback from Norwalk, IA in the Class of 2026, announced his pledge with the Hawkeyes on X (formerly Twitter).
As a junior for Norwalk High School, Robbins logged 28.5 tackles, four interceptions and a pick six. He also returned kicks for the school, logging 271 return yards.
Robbins also played quarterback and wide receiver for NHS in 2024.
247Sports reported that Robbins will be a walk-on for the Hawkeyes.
The defensive back earned NCAA Division I offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Illinois State, Army and Dartmouth, while he considered walk-on opportunities at Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.
Iowa has received commitments from 13 scholarship players in the Class of 2026, and the Hawkeyes are ranked No. 43 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the class.
Robbins will join Marcello Vitti and Ronnie Hill, both from Michigan, as defensive backs committed to the Hawkeyes in the 2026 cycle. He is one of three preferred walk-ons from the Class of 2026, alongside wide receiver Isaiah Oliver and defensive back Noah Daniel.
Iowa will open its 2025 season against the Albany Great Danes on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.