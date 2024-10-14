Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Love This Surprising Take
It has not exactly been smooth sailing for the Iowa Hawkeyes thus far in 2024, as they have gotten off to a 4-2 start.
However, Iowa did put together a very impressive 40-16 win over the Washington Huskies this past Saturday, and it has created some buzz for the Hawkeyes.
In a recent piece where Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports broke down the Big Ten title race, he had Iowa listed as "contenders" for the conference crown.
"The Hawkeyes dropped a cool 40 points against Washington this week and don't play a single ranked team for the rest of the year," Jeyarajah wrote. "In fact, Wisconsin and Nebraska are the only opponents even projected to make a bowl game. A losing tiebreaker to Ohio State makes the path more difficult, but the Hawkeyes should be competitive with almost anyone else."
It may be hard for many to take Iowa seriously, especially given how much its offense has struggled throughout the majority of the season.
Plus, the Hawkeyes were absolutely hammered by Ohio State, 35-7, in Week 6.
But Jeyarajah is right: Iowa has a very easy schedule the rest of the way, and based on the way it dismantled Washington, running the table is not out of the realm of possibility.
On top of that, Iowa's Week 2 loss to the previously unranked Iowa State Cyclones no longer looks like a bad one, as Iowa State is 6-0 and is second ninth in the country.
The Hawkeyes certainly have their fair share of issues, but technically, a Big Ten title is within reach.