Iowa Hawkeyes Football Announce Multiple Start Time For 2025 Season
As Iowa Hawkeye fans eagerly wait for the 2025 College Football season, head coach Kirk Ferentz and his program recently received an update on kickoff time for five games next season, with four being part of Big 10 Conference play.
- Iowa vs. UMass on September 13 (6:30 PM)
- Iowa at Rutgers on September 19 (7:00 PM)
- Iowa vs. Indiana on September 27 (either 11:00 AM or 2:30/3:00 PM)
- Iowa at USC on November 15 (2:00/2:30 PM)
- Iowa at Nebraska on November 28 (11:00 AM)
The Hawkeyes' 2025 schedule features multiple conference matchups on the road, including the USC Trojans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a night time contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The only team Iowa encountered in this group last season was Nebraska in a game that came down to the wire, 13-10. This year will be the first time Iowa takes on USC as a conference matchup.
Luckily for the program, their games against the Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Oregon Ducks will be at home this season. The stretch of games, unfortunately, will all come in a seven-week span through the end of Sept to middle of Nov. Times for those matchups have yet to be released.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Includes Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Receives Massive Praise Before 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Devastating Transfer Portal News
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Shocking Recruiting Ranking