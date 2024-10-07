Iowa Hawkeyes' Former Leading Rusher Announces Surprising Decision
It has certainly been a busy day for Iowa Hawkeyes announcements.
First, wide receiver Kaleb Brown revealed that he is utilizing his redshirt year for the remainder of 2024. Now, running back Leshon Williams has announced that he is leaving the program.
Williams has taken to social media to unveil his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Williams arrived at Iowa in 2021 but had a very limited role during his freshman season. He began to earn more playing time in his sophomore year, registering 412 yards and a couple of touchdowns on the ground.
Then, last season, Williams enjoyed a breakout campaign of sorts, racking up 821 yards and a score as a rusher while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He added a receiving touchdown, as well.
That was good enough to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing.
However, in 2024, Williams has been saddled with injuries and has become an afterthought in a rushing attack that features breakout star Kaleb Johnson and sophomore Jaziun Patterson. Not only that, but Williams also has to contend with Kamari Moulton for touches.
He has carried the ball 11 times for 21 yards in three games this season.
Understandably, Williams wants to seek more opportunities elsewhere and will utilize his final year of eligibility at a different school, but considering that he was Iowa's No. 1 rusher a year ago, this is certainly not what anyone expected heading into 2024.
The Hawkeyes have certainly been just fine without Williams' services this season, as they are averaging a hefty 223.4 rushing yards per game. That ranks 12th in the country.
We'll see if Williams can close out his collegiate career with a bang elsewhere.