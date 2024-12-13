Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Brutally Calls Out 49ers' Teammate
A former Iowa Hawkeyes star, George Kittle, suffered through a brutal game with his team on Thursday Night Football. His San Francisco 49ers ended up falling to the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 12-6.
In a game where neither team scored a touchdown, the 49ers played just a little bit worse.
During the game, a shocking situation happened. De'Vondre Campbell, a linebacker for San Francisco, came out of the game and refused to go back in because he "didn't want to play." Campbell had heard some criticisms about his effort in the past as well.
Following the game, Kittle did not hold back from ripping into Campbell.
“I've never been around anybody that's ever done that, and I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again," Kittle said.
Kittle is not normally the kind of player to get this vocal in a negative way. He is usually a source of extreme optimism.
To see him this visibly upset with a teammate is a big deal.
Charvarius Ward, another 49ers' teammate, also provided a harsh take about Campbell. He suggested that San Francisco will end up cutting the veteran linebacker in the near future.
“That’s some sucker stuff to me. Probably gonna get cut soon.”
Iowa fans have loved watching Kittle play at the NFL level. He was a solid player with the Hawkeyes, but he completely took his game to a new level with the 49ers. Kittle is still a fan favorite at Iowa.
Unfortunately, he's going through a rough year. San Francisco could shake some things up during the offseason after the kind of season they have been having. Following the loss last night, the 49ers dropped to 6-8 on the night and their playoff hopes are quickly fading.
It will be interesting to see how Kittle and San Francisco bounce back from this situation and what the team ends up deciding to do with Campbell.