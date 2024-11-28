Iowa Legend Sends Strong Message In Midst of Brutal Season
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star George Kittle is in the midst of what has to be the most trying season of his NFL career.
Kittle's San Francisco 49ers—who were Super Bowl contenders heading into 2024—fell to just 5-6 with their loss to the Green Bay Packer this past Sunday, further hindering their playoff chances.
However, the tight end is not giving up hope in the midst of severe adversity.
"My optimism is not broken by any means," Kittle told reporters. "We still have a lot of very talented players. We will get some guys back. And I still have full trust in the coaching staff to put our guys in position to make plays, and I got no worry about that. But definitely an uphill grind, and going to see what we're made of, which I'm looking forward to."
You have to love Kittle's fighting spirit, but it seems hard to imagine the 49ers righting the ship in their current predicament.
San Francisco is dealing with a plethora of injury issues up and down the roster, which includes quarterback Brock Purdy, who missed the Packers game with a shoulder problem.
Kittle himself had a strong performance in Week 12, logging six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. He has also been his usual impressive self overall this season, totaling 49 receptions for 642 yards and eight scores in nine appearances.
But not even Kittle can save the Niners from all of their current troubles.
The 49ers will face the Buffalo Bills in a matchup that could ultimately decide their playoff fate this Sunday.