Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Excited to Have New Offensive Analyst
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been making attempts to improve their offense in recent years.
Iowa has a reputation of being one of the worst offensive teams in terms of production in the nation. Last year, there was a big step forward under first-year coordinator Tim Lester.
As Iowa prepares for 2025, Lester will continue on as the OC while head coach Kirk Ferentz made one major addition to the staff.
Warren Ruggiero joined the Hawkeyes' staff as an offensive analyst and Ferentz is very excited about this addition.
"We felt like it was a way to maybe improve our preparation process," Ferentz said. "He's been great. He's a football guy all the way."
Ruggiero spent 11 years at Wake Forest, where he helped the Demon Deacons become an extremely productive offense. Since 2017, Wake Forest ranked second in the ACC in total touchdowns, behind only Clemson. Wake Forest also threw 185 touchdowns during that time, which was the most in the ACC and seventh-most nationally.
"He was the guy I wanted from day one just because I like the way his brain works, Lester said during the spring. "He's in the quarterback room with us. He's recruited and coached a bunch of successful quarterbacks. When I'm not there and I'm over with the O-lineman or I'm with the tight ends, he's in the room with those guys."
Iowa added Mark Gronowski this offseason. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements on the offensive side of the ball with Ruggiero in the mix as well.