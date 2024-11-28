Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Immense Recognition
It hasn't exactly been a banner year for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Sure, Iowa is a respectable 7-4 heading into its season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the Hawkeyes are not where they wanted to be with the campaign drawing to a close.
That being said, there is at least one Iowa player who can hold his head high after 2024 finally reaches its conclusion: linebacker Jay Higgins.
Higgins has been one of the most dominant defensive forces in the country this season, and he has earned massive recognition from Pro Football Focus, which has graded him as the best linebacker in the country.
Higgins has racked up 106 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, a couple of forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five passes defended this year.
The Hawkeyes' defense has actually been very inconsistent in 2024, but Higgins has remained a steady force week in and week out.
Higgins arrived at Iowa City in 2020, but did not begin earning significant playing time until 2022, when he registered 39 tackles and a half of a sack.
The 22-year-old then broke out last season when he rattled off 171 stops, five tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a pick, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
Higgins is not considered an elite NFL Draft prospect due to his overall lack of size, but his phenomenal motor and nose for the football could make him a third-round pick if the right team comes along.
Chances are, Higgins will be on an NFL roster in 2025.