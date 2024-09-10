Iowa Hawkeyes Defensive Star Earns Massive Recognition
The Iowa Hawkeyes did not exactly have a great week as a team this past Saturday, blowing a double-digit lead in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
However, Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins is earning some major recognition for his standout performance.
Higgins was Pro Football Focus' highest-ranked linebacker for Week 2, earning a spectacular 92.4 grade.
The senior defender racked up 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in the 20-19 loss, although his role in a blown coverage resulted in a 75-yard touchdown pass by Iowa State.
Higgins has totaled 18 tackles over the Hawkeyes' first two games of the 2024 campaign. Last year, he led the country with 171 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, a couple of sacks, a pick, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.
The 22-year-old arrived at Iowa in 2020 but had a very limited role, logging two tackles. It was more of the same for Higgins in 2021, as he finished with just five stops and a fumble recovery.
Higgins' role finally began to grow in 2022, with the Indianapolis native registering 39 tackles and a half of a sack. Still, he didn't quite put himself on the map until last season.
While Higgins isn't considered an elite NFL prospect at this stage, he will almost certainly be drafted next spring. Whether that's early on or in the middle rounds remains to be seen.
Iowa will look to get back on track when it takes on Troy this Saturday.