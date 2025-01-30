Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Striking NFL Comparison
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins will be making the jump to the NFL this spring, and there has been some debate as to where he will land in the NFL Draft.
One thing is for sure: Higgins will hear his name called in April. It's just a matter of when.
In the meantime, Higgins has drawn some buzz thanks to a spectacular final couple of seasons at Iowa, and while he has some physical limitations, some feel he will end up being a very productive player on the professional level due to his motor, nose for the ball and high footbll IQ.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently penned a scouting report on Higgins, and in the process, he provided a very interesting NFL comparison for the Hawkeyes star: New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden.
McFadden has established himself as one of the most underrated linebackers in the league and is coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign in which he racked up 107 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also notched a terrific 79.6 pass-rushing grade.
Higgins is built similarly to McFadden, as both are undersized linebackers (around 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds), and each defender has deficiencies in coverage.
However, Higgins is an inside linebacker with outstanding tackling skills, so he could definitely find a place somewhere in the NFL.
Higgins rattled off 124 tackles, a sack, four interceptions and a couple of forced fumbles this past season. He also totaled 171 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2023.
We'll see if the 22-year-old can forge a successful professional career.