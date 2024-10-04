Iowa Hawkeyes' Star Defender Receives Elite Recognition
The Iowa Hawkeyes pride themselves in defense, so it should come as no surprise that they boast some of the best defensive players in the nation.
But one of Iowa's defenders is truly special: linebacker Jay Higgins.
Higgins has been thoroughly dominant through the first month of the 2024 season, and he has earned some massive recognition from a major outlet as a result.
The 22-year-old has been Pro Football Focus' highest-graded linebacker through the first five weeks, earning himself a 90.9 thus far.
Higgins has already logged 34 tackles, a couple of interceptions and a forced fumble, playing a significant role in the Hawkeyes boasting the fourth-ranked run defense in the country.
The senior arrived at Iowa in 2020 and played in just five games during the pandemic-shortened campaign. He continued to have a limited role in 2021 and 2022, amassing a grand total of 44 tackles over the course of those two seasons.
Then, last year, Higgins broke out, racking up 171 stops, a pair of sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
In the Hawkeyes' most recent win, a Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Higgins posted nine tackles and a pick.
Iowa is 3-1 on the season thus far and is preparing to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday. If the Hawkeyes want to have any chance of upsetting Ohio State, Higgins must bring his "A" game, which shouldn't be much of a problem considering how dominant he has been.