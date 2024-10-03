Iowa Hawkeyes' Star Earns Massive Rating Boost In CFB 25
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has arrived, and he is being properly recognized for it.
Johnson began the year rated as a 74 in EA Sports' College Football 25, but thanks to his scintillating start over the first month of the 2024 season, his overall rating has jumped all the way to an 87 (h/t Bleacher Report).
The fact that Johnson began the year rated so lowly demonstrates how off the radar the junior was going into the season.
And you know what? It was deserved.
Johnson arrived at Iowa in 2022 and had a solid freshman campaign, rushing for 779 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Nice numbers, yes, but certainly not the type of stat line to catch anyone's attention.
Then, last year, Johnson's production took a nose dive, as he finished with 463 yards and four scores on the ground, logging a pedestrian four yards per attempt.
Fast forward to 2024, and everything has changed for the Cincinnati native.
Through the Hawkeyes' first four games of the season, Johnson has already racked up 685 yards and nine touchdowns while posting an incredible 8.4 yards per tote.
The 21-year-old has rattled off well over 100 yards in each of his first four contests, including a 206-yard effort in a Week 4 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Now, Johnson will attempt to make an even bigger mark when Iowa faces the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten showdown this Saturday.
We'll see if Johnson's CFB 25 rating will continue to climb as the year progresses.