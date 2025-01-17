Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Superstar Earns Fascinating NFL Draft Comparison

This Iowa Hawkeyes star has landed a very interesting comparison heading into the NFL Draft.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) rushes past Kentucky defenders during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) rushes past Kentucky defenders during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / George Walker IV / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson took the college football world by storm this year, establishing himself as one of the most electrifying offensive threats in the country.

Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on the year, leading the Big Ten in both categories. He also set the single-season rushing score record for Iowa, breaking a mark previously held by Shonn Greene. Additionally, he logged a robust 6.4 yards per carry.

As a result, Johnson's NFL Draft stock has skyrocketed, with the 21-year-old suddenly viewed as a potential second-round pick in April.

Bleacher Report's Dame Parson recently released a scouting report on Johnson, and he revealed a rather interesting comparison for the superstar rusher: Arizona Cardinals halfback James Conner.

"In conclusion, Johnson is a good to adequate starting running back in a versatile offense scheme," Parson wrote. "He is more adept and suited for gap/man scheme runs, where he can attack downhill and maneuver through congestion. His functionality in the passing game makes him a good screen option to counter heavy-pressure defenses. Johnson is a lead-caliber running back who could routinely score double-digit rushing touchdowns in the NFL."

You may think that Conner is a relatively tame comparison given how fantastic Johnson was in 2024, but keep in mind that Conner is a two-time Pro Bowler who just rattled off 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt this year. He also caught 47 passes for 414 yards and a score.

Johnson could very well develop into a lethal all-purpose back on the NFL level, so whoever lands him could be getting a steal in Round 2.

