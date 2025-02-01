Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands Shockingly Rough Ranking
Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Kaleb Johnson established himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country this past season and is now viewed as one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft as a result.
But apparently, not everyone is entirely enamored with Johnson.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the halfbacks in the 2025 draft class, and he had Johnson placed fifth, with Tennessee's Dylan Sampson ahead of him at No. 4.
Sikkema noted that Johnson does not have "much experience at all as a receiver" and that his "upfield urgency can lead to not letting blocks set up."
You would think that a top-five ranking is impressive, but given that Johnson has rarely been ranked outside of the top three running backs heading into April, this is certainly a bit jarring.
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry in 2024, catching 22 passes for 188 yards and a couple of scores.
The 22-year-old certainly came out of left field this past year, as he was a relative unknown prior to his breakout junior campaign.
Johnson arrived at Iowa in 2022 and had a solid debut season, totaling 779 yards and six touchdowns while logging 5.2 yards per attempt, but he took a major step back during his sophomore year, finishing with 463 yards and three scores on just four yards per tote.
However, the Cincinnati native certainly put himself on the map this past autumn and should be a Day 2 pick in the spring.