Iowa Star Receives Bold NFL Outlook
The Iowa Hawkeyes are currently 4-2 heading into their matchup this week against the Michigan State Spartans. A lot of their success has come due to one player.
Kaleb Johnson has turned into one of the most dominant offensive playmakers in the nation. Not only is he putting himself on the map in the college football world, he is quickly rising up NFL draft boards as well.
While all of the hype at running back has surrounded Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, Johnson deserves to be in the conversation for best back in the nation.
So far this season, Johnson has carried the football 118 times for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also chipped in 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers show why he's being hyped up so much at this point in the season.
Looking ahead to his NFL future, NFL Draft Buzz thinks very highly of him. They offered a bold outlook for him at the next level.
"Johnson's production against Big Ten competition and his physical running style suggest he can be a contributor in an NFL backfield rotation from day one. With continued development in the passing game, he has the upside to become a feature back for a run-heavy offense. His durability and experience in a pro-style system should ease his transition to the next level."
That is exactly what Iowa fans have been thinking. Johnson has legitimate superstar running back potential at the next level.
Some have compared him to Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb. That comparison makes sense, as the two have similar running styles and the ability to break a big play anytime they touch the football. He seems likely to be a second-round pick at least at this point in time.
There is still plenty of football left to be played this season. If Johnson can continue playing the way he has so far this season, he will become an even more intriguing prospect for teams to consider.
As for the Hawkeyes, they will need Johnson to keep playing at this level in order to compete. The passing game has been poor at best for Iowa this season. Their offense will continue running through Johnson and the ground attack.