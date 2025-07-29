Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Believes Offense Can Take A Step Up
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the offseason knowing that the offense was a problem.
It is no surprise to see this being a focus of head coach Kirk Ferentz in the transfer portal.
The addition of Mark Gronowski is expected to improve the quarterback position while the offensive line remains elite.
Ferentz also believes in the pass catchers on the outside.
"I think everybody in the group right now, for the most part, that's one of the positions I was referring to," Ferentz said during Big Ten Media Days. "I don't know who our starters will be in September, but there are a handful of guys I could see doing it."
Last season, Jacob Gill became the first Hawkeye receiver to finish with over 400 yards in a season since 2019. Gill will be back in the lineup with Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips.
"Not just by default, but actually doing it because they're playing really well," Ferentz said. "I really like our group right now. That position is going to be interesting."
As camp is preparing to heat up, the Hawkeyes will put the offense together in what they hope will be a 10-win season.
Ferentz used the offensive line, which is among the Big Ten's best, as a comparison to the wide receivers headind into the season.
"I've talked about the offensive line," Ferentz said. "I felt like a year ago, we were getting there and it would start coming together. It's almost like a mirror image with the receivers."