Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Gets Brutally Honest On Win Over Troy
The Iowa Hawkeyes came away with a 38-21 win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, bouncing back from a devastating Week 2 defeat to the Iowa State Cyclones.
However, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is not exactly basking in the glory of the victory.
"We're going to enjoy this one, but obviously there's a lot to work to do," Ferentz said, via Ericka Brockish of Dear Old Gold.
While the score may indicate a convincing win for the Hawkeyes, it was anything but the sort.
Iowa got off to a very slow start against Troy, falling behind 14-10 by halftime. As a matter of fact, the Hawkeyes were booed off the field as they headed into the locker room.
Iowa did open up a 24-14 lead in the third quarter and seemed ready to pull away, but Troy quickly drew to within 24-21.
The Hawkeyes' defense gave up a couple of more huge touchdowns versus the Trojans, and their special teams also surrendered a 77-yard punt return score.
That came a week after Iowa was burned for a crucial 75-yard touchdown against Iowa State.
Giving up gamebreaking plays is very uncharacteristic of the Hawkeyes' defense, so perhaps Iowa will adjust as the season progresses.
But there is no doubt that the Hawkeyes are facing some fairly massive concerns as they head into Big Ten conference play, and on both ends of the field.
Iowa will battle its first Big Ten opponent of the season when it takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers next Saturday.