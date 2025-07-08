Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Is Not Included in 'College Football 26'
Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz is among the college football head coaches who aren't in 'College Football 26'. He opted out of being part of the game.
While this is disappointing for Hawkeyes fans, Ferentz isn't the only coach who won't be a part of the game. North Carolina's Bill Belichick, Colorado's Deion Sanders, and Miami (Fla.) Mario Cristobal are the other head coaches who will not be in 'College Football 26'.
The Hawkeyes are looking for a strong season under Ferentz after going 8-5 in the 2024 campaign. Ferentz has had a strong career as Iowa's head coach, with a career record of 204-124.
In the 2025 season, Iowa will have a new quarterback under center with South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski.
In the 2024 campaign at South Dakota State, Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 carries.
Iowa's offense struggled in the 2024 season, and adding a new quarterback could be pivotal to turning around their production.
While Ferentz won't be in 'College Football 26', he should lead the Hawkeyes to another successful season.
