Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Makes Major Leap in Big Ten Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes have the longest-tenured head coach in college football — and one of the most consistent.
Kirk Ferentz is entering his 27th season in Iowa City and is still getting the job done at a high level.
So, where does Ferentz rank among Big Ten head coaches? CBS Sports believes he is top five.
"Ferentz turns 70 in August ahead of his 27th season at Iowa. Although he's been to the Big Ten Championship Game three times in the past decade, the last conference crown for the Hawkeyes came way back in 2004. Half the players on Iowa's 2025 roster weren't even born then. Ferentz remains one of the sport's most respected figures, with 204 wins -- the most among any active FBS coach."- Cody Nagel, CBS Sports
Ferentz has finished under .500 just four times in Iowa City with the last season coming in 2012. He has withstood the test of time and has been able to build a successful program in the Big Ten.
The only concern come with the Hawkeyes' inability to win a Big Ten Championship. It has been over two decades since Iowa finished at the top of the conference.
The Big Ten is a conference that continues to improve year-to-year. The Hawkeyes are one of the best programs in the group and that is the expectation once again.
Ferentz took over for Iowa legend Hayden Fry in 1999. The Hawkeyes won just four games in his first two years but since then, Iowa has remained consistent in finding success. Ferentz has led Iowa to a 10-11 record in bowl season.