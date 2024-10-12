Iowa Coach Hits Massive Milestone After Beating Washington
The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business this afternoon against the Washington Huskies. When the final whistle blew, Iowa ended up taking home a 40-16 victory.
Following the rough road loss last week against Ohio State, this was a welcome sight. Not only did the Hawkeyes come ready to play, they came ready to dominate.
With the win, head coach Kirk Ferentz reached a massive career milestone.
Ferentez has been an elite college football head coach for years. He has constantly led his teams to success and has made Iowa a yearly threat in the Big Ten.
While they are just 4-2 so far this season, they have been a very competitive football team. He has less talent on this year's team than he has had in many past years, but he's getting the most out of his players.
In today's win, star running back Kaleb Johnson carried the bulk of the workload again for the offense. He ended up carrying the football 21 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 22 yards and another score. Those rushing numbers average out to an impressive 7.9 yards per carry.
Unfortunately, the passing game didn't look much better than it has in recent weeks. Cade McNamara's stat line looks good due to his two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he completed just eight passes. Honestly, it's becoming obvious that the team simply knows they can't throw the ball much.
It's clear that the Hawkeyes still have an issue at the quarterback position. McNamara simply hasn't been able to lead the passing game to being a threat.
All of that being said, a win is a win and Iowa was able to get the job done. Ferentz has now reached the 200 win milestone and that is definitely a reason to celebrate.
Congratulations, coach!