Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Receives Intriguing Ranking from CBS Sports
According to CBS Sports, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is ranked as the 19th-best Power Four head coach in college football.
Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes since the 1999 season, boasting a career record of 204-124. In the 2024 season, Ferentz led Iowa to an 8-5 record.
While Ferentz has not led the Hawkeyes to a National Championship, they have consistently been a contender in the Big Ten and have made Bowl games year in and year out.
Iowa will have a new quarterback heading into the 2025 season. Mark Gronowski, who transferred from South Dakota State, will start for Ferentz's team after transferring from South Dakota State.
In the 2024 season, Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 attempts.
Iowa has consistently held a strong defense, but their offense has often struggled.
The Hawkeyes ranked 119th in yards per game on offense, while their defense allowed the 15th fewest points per game and the 23rd fewest yards per game.
Ferentz continues to be recognized as one of college football's best head coaches, but for Iowa to be competitive, their offense will need to step up.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Make Yet Another Intriguing Transfer Portal Move
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Could Be Doomed With NFL Team
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Has Broken Another Huge WNBA Record
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals First Comments On WNBA Investigation Into Fever Fans
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Interesting 2025 Win Total Prediction