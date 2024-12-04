Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Unveils Major Announcement
The Iowa Hawkeyes have mostly had a disappointing season. Yes, they have finished the regular season 8-4, but they were very up and down and did not put together the type of run that many expected.
This has led to a decent faction of Iowa fans wondering if Kirk Ferentz is still fit for the head-coaching job, even though he is under contract through 2029.
The chances of the Hawkeyes actually firing Ferentz—who is the longest-tenured coach in the country—are slim to none due the money the school owes him, and there is also the respect factor.
But could the 69-year-old step away?
Don't count on it.
Ferentz has revealed that he fully intends to be back coaching Iowa in 2025.
“When you get the right guys on your team, it’s a lot of fun," Ferentz said, via David Eickholt of 247 Sports.
Realistically speaking, Ferentz has done a tremendous job at Iowa. He has gone 204-123 since taking over as head coach in 1999 and has led the Hawkeyes to 21 bowl appearances. He has won 11 bowl games.
Sure, there have been some frustrating moments, particularly this season where Iowa looked strangely lost in individual weeks.
But, for the most part, Ferentz has been outstanding at Iowa City and fully deserves to have another chance to come back and coach the team next season.
The Hawkeyes landed some interesting talent on national early signing day, and they are also hoping to bring in some new pieces via the transfer portal.