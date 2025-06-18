Iowa Hawkeyes Land 2026 WR With Ties to Athletic Program
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made another addition on the offensive side of the ball.
On Wednesday morning, wide receiver Isaiah Oliver announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Oliver is the son of former Iowa great Dean Oliver.
The 6-foot-1 receiver was gaining attention from some of the top FCS programs in the nation. This includes offers from North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Oliver also received interest from Army, Northern Iowa, and North Dakota.
As a junior at Waukee Northwest High School, Oliver served as a kick returner as well as receiver. He totaled 430 yards on 36 catches with six touchdowns. Oliver averaged 30.9 yards on seven returns as well.
Oliver will join the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk on.
Dean Oliver is a former All-Big Ten point guard who starred at Iowa from 1997-2001. He would go onto have a 10-year professional career after going undrafted. This includes two years with the Golden State Warriors.
Iowa has worked this offseason to improve on the offensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes have been one of the top defensive teams in the nation but the offense has not caught up. Warren Ruggiero joined the offensive staff as an analyst to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Iowa also brought in Mark Gronowski this offseason. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements to the offense right away.
Iowa will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Albany.