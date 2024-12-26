Iowa Hawkeyes Land Brutal Injury News Before Bowl Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to face the Missouri Tigers in the Citrus Bowl next Monday, but they have just received some very untimely injury news.
Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report has revealed that Iowa center Logan Jones is wearing a cast on his right hand, which obviously puts his status for the Missouri matchup in doubt.
Jones has been a lynchpin in what has been a very solid offensive line for the Hawkeyes all season long, so this is definitely some of the worst news imaginable for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are already going to be without superstar running back Kaleb Johnson, who announced that he will be skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
This will mark the third time in four years that Iowa has played in the Citrus Bowl, and its first couple of results weren't pretty.
In January 2022, the Hawkeyes were defeated 20-17 by the Kentucky Wildcats. Then, last winter, Iowa was absolutely thrashed by the Tennessee Volunteers, 35-0.
As a matter of fact, over their last four games against ranked opponents in general, Iowa has gone 0-4 while being outscored 127-7. No, that is not a typo.
Most recently, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-7, back on Oct. 5.
Iowa is clearly looking to shed the reputation that it can't beat good teams, but being without Johnson and potentially Jones certainly won't do Kirk Ferentz's club any favors.
On the flip side, Missouri will be sans top receiver Luther Burden, as he, like Johnson, is prepping for the NFL Draft.