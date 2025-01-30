Iowa Hawkeyes Land Massive Offensive Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes have received considerable criticism for not doing a great job on the recruiting trail in recent years, especially when it comes to addressing the offensive side of the ball.
However, Iowa has just landed a pretty big commitment from a strong offensive player.
South Dakota's top player, offensive lineman Hudson Parliament, has revealed that he has committed to the Hawkeyes for the class of 2026, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.
Rivals ranks Parliament as a four-star prospect, and he chose Iowa over offers from schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, to name a few.
He is also ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the 227th player overall by Rivals. Meanwhile, 247 Sports has Parliament ranked as the nation's 19th best interior offensive lineman.
While Parliament isn't a playmaker, he is still a crucial addition, as Iowa displayed this past season how important it is to open up running lanes.
The Hawkeyes' offensive line was a strength for much of 2024 and it allowed running back Kaleb Johnson to break out and establish himself as one of the most explosive weapons in college football.
Of course, Iowa still encountered a plethora of issues under center, as it sifted through three different starting quarterbacks before the year's end.
The Hawkeyes are hoping they have their answer in Mark Gronowski for 2025, but there is no doubt that there are still plenty of questions offensively for Iowa, which went 8-5 and fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl this past season.