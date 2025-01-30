Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Land Massive Offensive Recruit

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed a commitment from a significant offensive recruit.

Matthew Schmidt

November 17, 2012; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes helmets on the sideline during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes have received considerable criticism for not doing a great job on the recruiting trail in recent years, especially when it comes to addressing the offensive side of the ball.

However, Iowa has just landed a pretty big commitment from a strong offensive player.

South Dakota's top player, offensive lineman Hudson Parliament, has revealed that he has committed to the Hawkeyes for the class of 2026, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.

Rivals ranks Parliament as a four-star prospect, and he chose Iowa over offers from schools such as Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, to name a few.

He is also ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the 227th player overall by Rivals. Meanwhile, 247 Sports has Parliament ranked as the nation's 19th best interior offensive lineman.

While Parliament isn't a playmaker, he is still a crucial addition, as Iowa displayed this past season how important it is to open up running lanes.

The Hawkeyes' offensive line was a strength for much of 2024 and it allowed running back Kaleb Johnson to break out and establish himself as one of the most explosive weapons in college football.

Of course, Iowa still encountered a plethora of issues under center, as it sifted through three different starting quarterbacks before the year's end.

The Hawkeyes are hoping they have their answer in Mark Gronowski for 2025, but there is no doubt that there are still plenty of questions offensively for Iowa, which went 8-5 and fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl this past season.

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

